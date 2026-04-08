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Reserve Bank Dismisses Investment Fluctuation Reserve: A Shift in Banking Regulation

The Reserve Bank of India has decided to eliminate the Investment Fluctuation Reserve (IFR), an additional protective measure for banks against investment value depreciation. This decision aims to support banks' capital adequacy, aligning regulatory measures across different bank categories, and simplifying compliance processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:11 IST
Reserve Bank Dismisses Investment Fluctuation Reserve: A Shift in Banking Regulation
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The Reserve Bank of India announced on Wednesday the removal of the Investment Fluctuation Reserve (IFR) requirement for commercial banks. This move is intended to bolster banks' capital adequacy, enabling them to handle depreciation in investment values more effectively without the additional buffer.

This development aligns with current practices where banks already maintain capital charges for market risk under revised classification and valuation norms. By eliminating the IFR requirement, the RBI seeks to harmonize regulatory instructions across all bank categories, enhancing clarity and uniformity in compliance.

Additionally, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra suggested eliminating certain conditions around NPA provisioning for quarterly profit inclusion in CRAR computation. Draft directions for public consultation on these regulatory adjustments are forthcoming, ushering in a streamlined regulatory environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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