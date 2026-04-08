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Iranian Strike on Saudi East-West Pipeline Fuels Energy Crisis

Saudi Arabia's vital East-West oil pipeline was struck by an Iranian attack, impacting the flow of 7 million barrels per day from the kingdom's east to the Red Sea port of Yanbu. The attack coincides with Iran's shutting of the Strait of Hormuz, exacerbating the global energy crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:43 IST
Iranian Strike on Saudi East-West Pipeline Fuels Energy Crisis

Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline, an essential route for crude exports, faced an Iranian attack, according to an industry source. The incident targeted key oil facilities in the kingdom, sparking concerns over the impact on global energy supplies.

The pipeline, crucial for diverting 7 million barrels per day to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, is now vulnerable following Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz, leading to significant disruptions in oil and gas shipments worldwide.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for the attacks, which included targets in Yanbu associated with American oil companies, raising alarm in international markets amid an escalating energy crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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