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Supply Chain Shook: OMV's Alfred Stern on Iran War Impact

OMV AG CEO Alfred Stern emphasizes that the effects of the Iran conflict will linger for months. He notes that restoring supply chains will be a challenging process that could take several weeks. The company's strategies in response to these disruptions are under intense focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:22 IST
Supply Chain Shook: OMV's Alfred Stern on Iran War Impact
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OMV AG's CEO, Alfred Stern, has highlighted the significant impact of the ongoing Iran conflict, stating that its effects will be felt for months.

Stern elaborated that restoring disrupted supply chains poses a substantial challenge, projected to take weeks to stabilize.

This issue is at the forefront of the company's strategic planning and response initiatives.

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