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Ceasefire Sparks Respite in ECB Rate Hike Predictions Amid Hormuz Tensions

Traders adjusted expectations for European Central Bank rate hikes following a ceasefire in the Iran conflict. Although uncertainty persists about a permanent settlement, financial markets are factoring in two rate increases for the year. The situation remains fluid with ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:48 IST
Ceasefire Sparks Respite in ECB Rate Hike Predictions Amid Hormuz Tensions
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Traders revised their expectations for future European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes after a temporary ceasefire was declared in the ongoing Iran conflict. However, they are still anticipating two rate tightening moves by the year's end as uncertainty looms over a permanent resolution.

Despite the ceasefire, the crucial Strait of Hormuz remains closed, with Gulf states reporting continued Iranian missile attacks well after the ceasefire was meant to take effect. A senior Iranian official indicated a possible reopening of the Strait this Thursday or Friday in anticipation of peace talks.

Oil prices dropped significantly to below $100 per barrel on Wednesday, after experiencing a more than 50% surge in March. This development has affected the markets' expectations for the ECB's monetary policy decisions in the short term, according to Rohan Khanna, head of euro rates strategy at Barclays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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