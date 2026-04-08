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French National Julien Fevrier Freed from Venezuela

Julien Fevrier, a French national detained in Venezuela for 15 months, has been released and returned to France. The French Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude for this gesture from Venezuelan authorities, acknowledging the efforts that led to his freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:57 IST
French National Julien Fevrier Freed from Venezuela
  • Country:
  • France

Julien Fevrier, a French citizen, has been freed after being held in Venezuela for 15 months, according to an announcement by the French Foreign Ministry.

The Ministry's spokesperson confirmed Fevrier's return to France and thanked Venezuelan officials for the decision to release him.

This move is seen as a positive step in diplomatic relations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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