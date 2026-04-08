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Boosting Onion Processing: A Win-Win for Farmers and Consumers in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government plans to develop onion processing industries to stabilize prices and protect farmers from fluctuations. The initiative aims to convert surplus onions into value-added products, enhancing both domestic and international market presence. Women self-help groups will be involved, creating local jobs and boosting the rural economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:56 IST
Boosting Onion Processing: A Win-Win for Farmers and Consumers in Maharashtra
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The Maharashtra government is taking decisive steps to promote onion processing industries. Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal emphasized the importance of this initiative in safeguarding both farmers and consumers from volatile price shifts.

Maharashtra, a major onion-producing state, sees around 30% of its substantial annual yield as surplus. By transforming excess production into marketable products like onion powder and chips, farmers can secure stable incomes while consumers enjoy steady prices.

Engaging women self-help groups in these efforts is also a key component, promising to create local jobs and stimulate the rural economy. At a recent meeting in Mumbai, stakeholders discussed strategies to tap into both domestic and international markets with these value-added onion products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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