Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Drug and Arms Racket

In a significant operation, Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a cross-border drug and illegal weapon racket, recovering 6.5 kg of heroin and arresting two individuals involved in the operation.

The police seized a .30 calibre pistol with six live cartridges and Rs 1 lakh in cash, believed to be linked to drug trafficking.

An FIR has been filed, with investigations now focusing on identifying the network's linkages and efforts to dismantle its operations comprehensively.