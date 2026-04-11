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Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Drug and Arms Racket

Punjab Police have arrested two individuals and seized 6.5 kg of heroin while busting a cross-border drugs and illegal weapons network. In addition, a .30 calibre pistol, six cartridges, and Rs 1 lakh in cash were confiscated. Ongoing investigations aim to dismantle the entire network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:19 IST
Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Drug and Arms Racket
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  • India

In a significant operation, Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a cross-border drug and illegal weapon racket, recovering 6.5 kg of heroin and arresting two individuals involved in the operation.

The police seized a .30 calibre pistol with six live cartridges and Rs 1 lakh in cash, believed to be linked to drug trafficking.

An FIR has been filed, with investigations now focusing on identifying the network's linkages and efforts to dismantle its operations comprehensively.

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