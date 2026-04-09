Incriminating Discovery at AMU: Fake Currency and Bullets Unearthed

Police have uncovered incriminating items, such as live bullets and suspected counterfeit currency, in a hostel room at Aligarh Muslim University, they announced on Thursday.

The recovery included .32 bore pistol bullets, four 12 bore cartridges, counterfeit money, eight mobile phones, and empty magazine covers in a room within Sir Ziauddin Hall.

The room was unlawfully occupied by the accused, Shevaaz, after ousting legitimate residents. This finding is part of an ongoing investigation linked to an April 6 shooting in Aligarh's Civil Lines area.

(With inputs from agencies.)