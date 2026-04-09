Incriminating Discovery at AMU: Fake Currency and Bullets Unearthed
Incriminating items, including live bullets and fake currency, were found in an Aligarh Muslim University hostel room. Authorities detained Shevaaz, who expelled rightful occupants to use the space himself. This discovery is linked to a broader investigation into an April 6th shooting.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Police have uncovered incriminating items, such as live bullets and suspected counterfeit currency, in a hostel room at Aligarh Muslim University, they announced on Thursday.
The recovery included .32 bore pistol bullets, four 12 bore cartridges, counterfeit money, eight mobile phones, and empty magazine covers in a room within Sir Ziauddin Hall.
The room was unlawfully occupied by the accused, Shevaaz, after ousting legitimate residents. This finding is part of an ongoing investigation linked to an April 6 shooting in Aligarh's Civil Lines area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- AMU
- Aligarh
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- counterfeit
- police
- investigation
- shevaaz
- Sir Ziauddin Hall
- shooting
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