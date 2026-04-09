Left Menu

Tata AIA Launches Shubh Flexi Pension: A Game-Changer in Retirement Planning

Tata AIA, in collaboration with Policybazaar, introduces the Shubh Flexi Pension Plan, a variable annuity aimed at revolutionizing retirement planning in India. The plan offers a dual-structure annuity, blending guaranteed lifetime income with market-linked growth via NIFTY 50 investments to offset inflation and extend financial stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:53 IST

In a significant step towards redefining retirement planning, Tata AIA has launched the Shubh Flexi Pension Plan. Collaborating with Policybazaar, this plan offers a dual-structure annuity model, combining reliable lifetime income with opportunity for market-linked growth, representing a dynamic shift in how Indians plan for their retirement years.

The Shubh Flexi Pension Plan recognizes the evolving landscape of retirement needs, where longer life expectancy and inflation demand both stability and growth. This innovative approach includes a guaranteed income component and a market-responsive element linked to India's NIFTY 50, allowing investors to balance risk and return.

Experts from Tata AIA and Policybazaar emphasize the significance of this plan in offering tailored solutions. By focusing on customer-specific needs and market performance, it addresses the challenge of sustaining income through retirement and mitigating inflation, ensuring a secure and prosperous future for retirees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panic in Punjab: Schools Face Fresh Wave of Bomb Threat Hoaxes

Panic in Punjab: Schools Face Fresh Wave of Bomb Threat Hoaxes

 India
2
Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Witness Massive Turnout in High-Stakes Assembly Elections

Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Witness Massive Turnout in High-Stakes Assembly El...

 India
3
Voting Rights Struggle: Injured Voter Faces Challenge at Kerala Polls

Voting Rights Struggle: Injured Voter Faces Challenge at Kerala Polls

 India
4
Amazon Now: Revolutionizing Quick Commerce with Ultra-Fast Delivery

Amazon Now: Revolutionizing Quick Commerce with Ultra-Fast Delivery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026