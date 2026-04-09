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PM Modi Targets TMC Over Alleged Insults and Incidents Ahead of Bengal Polls

Ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for mismanaging events involving tribal President Droupadi Murmu and highlighted incidents to allege the party's disrespect towards women. Emphasizing the importance of the upcoming elections, Modi urged public support for BJP, promising double benefits if elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:56 IST
PM Modi Targets TMC Over Alleged Insults and Incidents Ahead of Bengal Polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing the party of disrespecting women and backward classes during a rally on Thursday. He cited the mismanagement of an event involving President Droupadi Murmu as an example of the alleged insult to women and tribal communities.

Modi condemned the TMC's 'arrogance' in failing to honor the protocol during President Murmu's visit to a tribal conference in West Bengal, questioning the mentality of the TMC in showing disrespect to the country's first tribal woman President.

Referring to incidents such as the Malda hostage situation and the RG Kar Medical College rape case, Modi emphasized the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls as crucial for ensuring the dignity and honor of women. He called for doubling efforts by electing a BJP government in both state and center.

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