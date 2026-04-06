SC directs West Bengal police to handover case records related to Malda incident to NIA; says local police can't be trusted.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:05 IST
- Country:
- India
SC directs West Bengal police to handover case records related to Malda incident to NIA; says local police can't be trusted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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