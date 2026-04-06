Left Menu

SC directs West Bengal police to handover case records related to Malda incident to NIA; says local police can't be trusted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:05 IST
SC directs West Bengal police to handover case records related to Malda incident to NIA; says local police can't be trusted.
  • Country:
  • India

SC directs West Bengal police to handover case records related to Malda incident to NIA; says local police can't be trusted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Consumer Commission Holds Standard Chartered to Account for Unfair Practices

Maharashtra Consumer Commission Holds Standard Chartered to Account for Unfa...

 India
2
Early Warning System Revolutionizes Safety Along Beas Riverbanks

Early Warning System Revolutionizes Safety Along Beas Riverbanks

 India
3
Modi's Fiery Allegations: Congress' 'First Family' Under Fire in Assam

Modi's Fiery Allegations: Congress' 'First Family' Under Fire in Assam

 India
4
TDI Infratech and DC Group to Launch 150-Acre Township in Ludhiana

TDI Infratech and DC Group to Launch 150-Acre Township in Ludhiana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026