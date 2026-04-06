SC orders 26 people arrested by West Bengal police in connection with Malda incident be interrogated by NIA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:58 IST
- Country:
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SC orders 26 people arrested by West Bengal police in connection with Malda incident be interrogated by NIA.
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