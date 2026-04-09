Amaravati: India's Pioneering Quantum City Set to Launch

Amaravati is on the cusp of a technological revolution with its upcoming inauguration of the Quantum Reference Facility, scheduled for World Quantum Day, April 14. This marks a significant achievement for the city, which is envisioned as a cutting-edge quantum innovation hub.

The announcement follows a series of nationwide workshops that will wrap up on June 30, at which point Amaravati will earn the distinguished status of 'Quantum City.' This title reflects its strong foundation in four areas: hardware development, software advancements, skill-building, and strategic partnerships. Central to this initiative is a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility equipped with ultra-low temperature cooling systems, ranging from minus 269 to minus 273 degrees Celsius, and advanced amplifiers and control systems crucial for quantum computing applications.

Importantly, a first-of-its-kind testing center, or 'test bed,' is under construction, allowing startups and enterprises to experiment with quantum technologies. Two such facilities are being established at SRM University and Medha Towers. Officials report that approximately 85% of the necessary components are already sourced from within India, including around 50% of chip-related parts. Select advanced components are imported from IBM, primarily for software integration, underscoring the collaborative nature of the project.

As of March 30, the assembly of the test beds has been completed, marking a pivotal step toward full operational capability. With its efforts in quantum technology, Amaravati aims to establish itself as a national leader, driving innovation, research, and the advent of next-generation technologies. (ANI)