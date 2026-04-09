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Hastening Green Compliance: NGT Pushes Uttarakhand for Quick Action

The National Green Tribunal has urged the Uttarakhand government to hasten its submission of the carrying capacity report for key pilgrim tracks. Aimed at preventing environmental violations, the study involves evaluating the number of visitors and transport that these ecologically fragile sites can accommodate sustainably.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:05 IST
Hastening Green Compliance: NGT Pushes Uttarakhand for Quick Action
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has instructed the Uttarakhand government to speed up the preparation and submission of its report on the carrying capacity of pilgrim tracks leading to Kedarnath Dham, Hemkund Sahib, Yamunotri, and Gomukh. The directive is a part of an ongoing effort to curb environmental harm along these sacred routes.

Initially mandated in February 2023, the investigation aims to tailor visitor numbers and transport allowances to the ecological sensitivities of these tracks. Despite a deadline for February 2026, the NGT is urging faster action, emphasizing that six months is too long to delay critical findings essential for sustainable management.

A recent affidavit from the state highlighted stakeholder consultations and ongoing efforts to integrate expert inputs, but the tribunal insists on a substantial progress report by July 21. Failure to meet these conditions could lead to stricter oversight from the NGT, committed to safeguarding the environment.

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