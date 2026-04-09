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Tragic Selfie: Waterfall Claims Lives of Three Young Girls

Three minor girls from Moolagummi village drowned in a waterfall while attempting to take a selfie. Lacking swimming skills, they were swept away, while a fourth girl survived and is recovering. Authorities emphasize caution as schools release students for summer holidays. Police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:02 IST
Tragic Selfie: Waterfall Claims Lives of Three Young Girls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident, three minor girls tragically drowned in a waterfall in Moolagummi village, Alluri Sitharama Raju, while attempting to take a selfie, authorities reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred when a group of four girls, enjoying summer holidays from school, ventured too close to the waterfall. Despite the small size of the waterfall, the girls, none of whom knew how to swim, were swept into the water. Sadly, only one girl survived and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The local police have begun the process of registering a case, highlighting the dangers of seemingly innocuous natural sites, especially for those without swimming skills. Officials urge caution during the holiday season when students have more free time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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