Glacial Mining in Argentina: Lawmakers Approve Controversial Reform
Argentina's lawmakers have approved a reform aimed at enabling mining investments in glacier regions. The move, backed by President Javier Milei's government, allows provinces to set their glacier protection standards and is expected to generate significant economic gains. However, environmentalists warn it threatens crucial freshwater reserves.
In a move stirring debate, Argentina's lawmakers have passed a reform permitting mining investments in glacier-rich regions, despite opposition from environmentalists who argue it endangers vital water resources. The legislation, endorsed by President Javier Milei, cleared the Chamber of Deputies with a 137-111 vote.
This reform grants provinces the authority to establish their own standards for protecting glaciers and periglacial environments, a change critics fear could weaken safeguards for these crucial freshwater reserves. Proponents, like Economy Minister Luis Caputo, anticipate the measure to boost the economy by generating $165 billion in exports and thousands of jobs by 2035.
Despite claims of censorship at public hearings, the reform aims to redefine investment clarity in Argentina's mining sector, potentially positioning the country as a leading copper and lithium supplier crucial for energy transition efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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