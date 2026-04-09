Lawlessness Exposed: Forest Guard's Tragic Demise Sparks Outcry Against Illegal Mining

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Govind Singh strongly condemned the BJP government after a forest guard was tragically killed by illegal sand miners in the Morena district.

Singh claimed the region is primarily run by mafias with political backing, highlighting a history of deadly mining-related incidents. He accused the BJP and its affiliates of shielding those involved in illegal mining activities.

Govind Singh urged Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to take decisive steps against illegal operations. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing next week, focusing on the pressing issue of illegal mining and its impact on local wildlife.

(With inputs from agencies.)