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Cyber Fraud Unmasked: Fake Stock Investment Scheme Busted

Two individuals arrested for duping a man of Rs 7 lakh through a fake stock investment scheme on a social media app. Accused were part of a cyber fraud syndicate luring victims with false investment opportunities. Ongoing investigation seeks to uncover more network members and recover funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:51 IST
Cyber Fraud Unmasked: Fake Stock Investment Scheme Busted
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, Delhi police arrested two individuals implicated in a fraudulent stock investment scheme, which allegedly swindled a victim out of Rs 7 lakh. The arrests, made in the Palam area on April 5, spotlight the sophisticated operations of a cyber fraud syndicate operating through social media.

The scheme involved perpetrators posing as stock brokers, enticing the victim into a fake investment group on social media apps, and showcasing bogus investment returns. The fraudsters used deceitful tactics, including sham stock analyses, to gain the victim's trust before convincing him to make false investments.

Police investigations revealed the syndicate routed the swindled money through several bank accounts, ultimately leading to a shell company in central Delhi. Authorities have linked 29 similar complaints to the group and are continuing to track other members and recover stolen assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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