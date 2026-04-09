Left Menu

Indian President Approves Central Armed Police Forces Bill for Enhanced Governance

President Droupadi Murmu signs the Central Armed Police Forces Bill, 2026, into law, aiming to streamline recruitment and service conditions for personnel. The legislation addresses administrative reforms, enhancing clarity and efficiency within the forces. The Bill outlines deputation quotas for senior ranks, amidst controversy over Supreme Court recommendations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:43 IST
Indian President Approves Central Armed Police Forces Bill for Enhanced Governance
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, India's President Droupadi Murmu has authorized the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, granting it legislative approval and setting the stage for substantial reforms. This development was immediately documented in the Gazette of India by the Ministry of Law and Justice, informing the public about its new legal status.

The Ministry of Law and Justice highlighted that the Act aims to overhaul recruitment and service conditions for Group A General Duty officers and other personnel within the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Key provisions regarding administrative and operational functions of these forces are also established, aligning with national security objectives dedicated to safeguarding borders and maintaining internal law and order.

While the Lok Sabha gears up to discuss the CAPF Bill, 2026, following its clearance by the Rajya Sabha, it proposes structured deputation mandates for senior positions. The bill sparked debate with opposition members contesting its alignment with a 2025 Supreme Court judgment, prompting concerns over governance dynamics. Union Minister Amit Shah is focusing on state elections, leaving MoS Home Nityanand Rai to advocate for the bill amidst continued parliamentary deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Mauritius Energy Pact: A Strategic Alliance Amid Global Crisis

India-Mauritius Energy Pact: A Strategic Alliance Amid Global Crisis

 Global
2
U.S. Stocks Surge Amid Middle East Peace Talks

U.S. Stocks Surge Amid Middle East Peace Talks

 Global
3
Melania Trump delivers statement at White House denying ties to Jeffrey Epstein and knowledge of his crimes, reports AP.

Melania Trump delivers statement at White House denying ties to Jeffrey Epst...

 Global
4
Melania Trump Refutes Ties with Jeffrey Epstein

Melania Trump Refutes Ties with Jeffrey Epstein

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026