Indian President Approves Central Armed Police Forces Bill for Enhanced Governance

In a significant move, India's President Droupadi Murmu has authorized the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, granting it legislative approval and setting the stage for substantial reforms. This development was immediately documented in the Gazette of India by the Ministry of Law and Justice, informing the public about its new legal status.

The Ministry of Law and Justice highlighted that the Act aims to overhaul recruitment and service conditions for Group A General Duty officers and other personnel within the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Key provisions regarding administrative and operational functions of these forces are also established, aligning with national security objectives dedicated to safeguarding borders and maintaining internal law and order.

While the Lok Sabha gears up to discuss the CAPF Bill, 2026, following its clearance by the Rajya Sabha, it proposes structured deputation mandates for senior positions. The bill sparked debate with opposition members contesting its alignment with a 2025 Supreme Court judgment, prompting concerns over governance dynamics. Union Minister Amit Shah is focusing on state elections, leaving MoS Home Nityanand Rai to advocate for the bill amidst continued parliamentary deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies.)