India-Mauritius Energy Pact: A Strategic Alliance Amid Global Crisis

India is on the verge of sealing a pivotal agreement with Mauritius to supply oil and gas, a move aimed at fortifying energy security as the global market reels from the West Asia conflict, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar announced the development during his visit to Mauritius for the 9th Indian Ocean Conference, emphasizing the importance of strategic partnerships amidst surging global oil prices due to disruptions in West Asia.

Beyond energy, the collaboration extends to renewable initiatives, including a floating solar power project, enhancing the India-Mauritius dynamic while supporting sustainability goals.