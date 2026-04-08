Iran Strikes: Saudi's East-West Oil Pipeline Hit

An Iranian assault has compromised Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline, a pivotal infrastructure for the kingdom's oil exports. According to an industry source, the extent of the damage is under scrutiny as additional facilities were targeted.

This strategic pipeline plays an indispensable role, serving as the sole export channel for Saudi crude following Iran's successful closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The attack underscores growing tensions and vulnerability in the region's oil logistics.

The incident reflects increasing hostilities between the two nations, heightening risks for further disruptions in global oil supplies.