Tensions Escalate: Iran Strikes Saudi Petrochemical Hub

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Iran conducted a retaliatory strike on Saudi Arabia's Jubail petrochemical complex, the hub of its downstream sector. The attack was carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in response to U.S.-Israeli aggression on Iran's Asaluyeh petrochemical plants.

This development follows U.S. President Donald Trump's ultimatum to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil chokepoint, by Tuesday or risk targeted bombings of civilian infrastructure. The standoff threatens to escalate further, with Iran warning of similar retaliation within the Gulf region.

Verified footage captured smoke and flames billowing from Jubail, pointing to multiple targets, including the Sadara complex and facilities linked to ExxonMobil. Saudi Arabia's defense ministry reported intercepting several missiles, but confusion persists over affected sites. The situation remains fluid as global energy markets brace for further volatility.