RBI's Strategic VRRR Move to Manage Surplus Liquidity

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is poised to conduct a significant Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction, amounting to Rs 2 lakh crore, scheduled for Friday. This action comes in response to the current transient surplus liquidity conditions, following the maturity of government securities (G-Secs).

The auction will occur between 2 pm and 2:30 pm, with funds anticipated to reverse on April 17. G-Secs valued at Rs 31,329 crore matured on April 8. Further maturities on April 12 and April 17, estimated at Rs 86,403 crore and Rs 34,791 crore respectively, continue to influence the surplus liquidity, which stands at approximately Rs 4.55 lakh crore as of April 9, according to RBI data.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasized the central bank's commitment to proactive and pre-emptive liquidity management, ensuring sufficient liquidity to meet the economy's productive requirements, post the latest monetary policy review.

(With inputs from agencies.)