Left Menu

RBI's Strategic VRRR Move to Manage Surplus Liquidity

The Reserve Bank of India is set to conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction to manage abundant liquidity conditions. Scheduled for Friday, the auction will handle Rs 2 lakh crore, with funds reversing on April 17. This move follows substantial government securities maturities impacting liquidity surplus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:39 IST
RBI's Strategic VRRR Move to Manage Surplus Liquidity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is poised to conduct a significant Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction, amounting to Rs 2 lakh crore, scheduled for Friday. This action comes in response to the current transient surplus liquidity conditions, following the maturity of government securities (G-Secs).

The auction will occur between 2 pm and 2:30 pm, with funds anticipated to reverse on April 17. G-Secs valued at Rs 31,329 crore matured on April 8. Further maturities on April 12 and April 17, estimated at Rs 86,403 crore and Rs 34,791 crore respectively, continue to influence the surplus liquidity, which stands at approximately Rs 4.55 lakh crore as of April 9, according to RBI data.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasized the central bank's commitment to proactive and pre-emptive liquidity management, ensuring sufficient liquidity to meet the economy's productive requirements, post the latest monetary policy review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Resigns: The Unfolding Drama of Justice Yashwant Varma

Judge Resigns: The Unfolding Drama of Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Confident that under Gautam Adani's leadership, legacy of Jaiprakash Associates will be carried forward: Jaiprakash Gaur.

Confident that under Gautam Adani's leadership, legacy of Jaiprakash Associa...

 Global
3
U.S. Commitment to NATO: Unwavering Support Amid Troop Redeployment Talks

U.S. Commitment to NATO: Unwavering Support Amid Troop Redeployment Talks

 United Kingdom
4
Appreciate fair, transparent insolvency process by Jaiprakash Associates CoC, resolution professional: Jaiprakash Gaur.

Appreciate fair, transparent insolvency process by Jaiprakash Associates CoC...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026