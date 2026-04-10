Lebanon's Looming Food Crisis Amid Iran Conflict

Lebanon is on the brink of a severe food security crisis as the ongoing Iran conflict disrupts the supply of essential goods, according to the United Nations World Food Programme.

Allison Oman, the World Food Programme's country director, stated via video link from Beirut that the situation is escalating beyond a mere displacement issue.

She highlighted the growing unaffordability of food, driven by escalating prices and heightened demand from displaced families.

(With inputs from agencies.)