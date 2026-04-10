Delhi Police Nabs Notorious Drug Kingpin After Intense Manhunt

In a remarkable breakthrough, Delhi Police's Special Staff of Shahdara District has successfully apprehended Kusum, a 54-year-old proclaimed offender and alleged lynchpin of an extensive drug trafficking syndicate. Kusum, resident of Sultanpuri, faced a two-month-long manhunt, following her declaration as an absconder by a Rohini court in August 2025, with a bounty of Rs 50,000 for her capture.

The meticulous operation, engineered by Inspector Mahesh Kasana under ACP Mohinder Singh's guidance, involved scrutinizing over 200 CCTV footages across Delhi-NCR and analyzing more than 100 phone records. Multiple raids were conducted across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, meticulously tracing her evasive maneuvers.

As the police closed in, Kusum attempted a desperate escape but was swiftly apprehended by the team, comprising SI Ismail, ASI Sultan, ASI Nazeer, ASI Pramod, W/HC Mithlesh, Ct. Shahid, and Ct. Lovepreet. Interrogation revealed Kusum's leadership in a family-run drug network, operational in multiple states. Her daughters, Deepa and Chiku, remain in judicial custody under MCOCA, while her brother Hariom and an associate Ravi are implicated in the syndicate.

Kusum's years of eluding capture involved frequent phone and SIM card changes and avoidance of smartphones to reduce digital footprints. Her extensive criminal record includes over 11 cases under the NDPS Act, dating to 2003. Officials herald her arrest as a vital success in disrupting a sophisticated interstate drug syndicate, with ongoing investigations into its financial operations and supply routes.