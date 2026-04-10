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World Homoeopathy Day 2026: Advancing Sustainable Health in India

The Ministry of Ayush celebrated World Homoeopathy Day 2026 in New Delhi, marking Dr Samuel Hahnemann's birth anniversary. The event spotlighted homoeopathy's expanding role in sustainable healthcare, with top officials emphasizing research, education, and digital integration to boost India's global leadership in this patient-centric medical system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:00 IST
World Homoeopathy Day 2026: Advancing Sustainable Health in India
Ministry of Ayush observes World Homoeopathy Day 2026 (Photo/PIB) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a grand ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, the Ministry of Ayush celebrated World Homoeopathy Day 2026, emphasizing the theme 'Homoeopathy for Sustainable Health.' The gathering, marked by the birth anniversary of Dr Samuel Hahnemann, drew policymakers, researchers, and students nationwide to discuss the growing relevance of homoeopathy in sustainable healthcare.

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav highlighted India's robust homoeopathy workforce, bolstered by research institutions like CCRH, NCH, and NIH, which are pivotal in advancing research and regulatory frameworks. He stressed the need for evidence-based progress and collaborative efforts to preserve homoeopathy as a credible global medicine system.

Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha discussed the government's initiatives to reinforce the Ayush ecosystem through infrastructure investment and digital integration, such as the Ayush Grid. The occasion also witnessed key releases, including new CCRH publications, the event souvenir, and digital advancements, underscoring India's commitment to holistic healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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