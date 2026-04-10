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France's Bold Move to Electrify: Doubling State Support by 2030

France is set to double its annual state support to 10 billion euros by 2030. This initiative aims to bolster electricity usage, reduce fossil fuel imports, and includes installing an additional one million heat pumps annually until 2030, announced Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:05 IST
France's Bold Move to Electrify: Doubling State Support by 2030
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France is making a significant push towards electrification by doubling its annual state support to 10 billion euros by 2030. This ambitious plan, revealed by Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, focuses on increasing electricity usage and reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels.

In his announcement on Friday, Lecornu highlighted an additional target of installing one million heat pumps every year from now until 2030. This move aims to boost energy efficiency across the nation, a key part of France's commitment to more sustainable energy sources.

The decision comes amid rising global concerns over energy dependence and climate change, positioning France as a pioneer in the shift towards renewable energy and electrification.

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