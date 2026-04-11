5paisa Capital's Successful Rights Issue: A Milestone in Digital Investment

5paisa Capital, a prominent digital investment platform, has successfully concluded its Rs 468.8 crore rights issue, achieving an oversubscription rate of 1.24 times. Shareholders eagerly placed bids for 1.93 crore shares against 1.56 crore shares on offer.

The rights issue was priced at Rs 300 per share, and shares closed at Rs 305.11 on the NSE. Set for allotment on April 15, 2026, equity shares will be credited to demat accounts the same day, with official NSE and BSE listings following on April 16, 2026.

Founded by Nirmal Jain in 2017, 5paisa Capital competes with platforms like Zerodha and Groww, offering services from equity trading to mutual funds, largely facilitated via its cutting-edge technology platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)