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BHEL Expands Horizons with Korean Partnership

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has established a Technology Collaboration Agreement (TCA) with Korea's E2S Company Ltd to advance excitation systems for synchronous machines. This move enhances BHEL's design and manufacturing capabilities, fostering growth in domestic and international markets and supporting India's 'Make in India' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:18 IST
BHEL Expands Horizons with Korean Partnership
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), a prominent state-owned engineering giant, has initiated a strategic partnership through a Technology Collaboration Agreement with Korea's E2S Company Ltd. This collaboration focuses on excitation systems for synchronous machines.

The agreement will empower BHEL to refine its expertise in designing, engineering, manufacturing, and implementing both static and brushless excitation systems. It represents a significant step for BHEL in maintaining its competitive advantage domestically and internationally.

This collaborative effort aligns with the Indian government's 'Make in India' initiative, bolstering BHEL's capacity to cater to the growing demands of the excitation system market worldwide and contributing to India's industrial capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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