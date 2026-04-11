Innovative Agri Road Maps Launched to Empower Farmers in Madhya Pradesh

The Union Agriculture Ministry is spearheading an initiative to launch agri road maps in Madhya Pradesh, aimed at aligning farmers with central government schemes through region-specific advice. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the importance of these strategies at the Unnat Krishi Mahotsav.

Agri road maps for Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, and Dewas will be unveiled. These plans seek to educate farmers from 'seed to market' and encourage scientific farming. Efforts are underway to extend similar road maps to Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

The minister highlighted the government's push for farm mechanization. Small farmers can access equipment via Custom Hiring Centers and Farm Machinery Banks, facilitating public-private partnerships to ensure affordable, timely services. Additionally, research on climate-resilient crop varieties is advancing, aiming to combat climate challenges.