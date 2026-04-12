Neuville Dominates Rally Croatia Amid Tyre Troubles for Rivals

Thierry Neuville surged to lead Rally Croatia for Hyundai, capitalizing on tyre troubles faced by his Toyota adversaries during Saturday's challenging stages. He enters Sunday with a significant cushion of one minute and 14.5 seconds as Toyota's Takamoto Katsuta and Sami Pajari trail in second and third respectively.

While most competitors battled punctures on the tricky asphalt roads, Neuville and his co-driver, Martijn Wydaeghe, navigated through stage 14 to claim the top position. "It's crucial for the team to clinch this win," Neuville remarked, focused on maintaining his lead amidst the lingering challenges of the final stages.

The rally saw Finn Pajari and Katsuta grapple with losses from tyre issues, yet a thrilling performance in previous stages kept them in contention. Toyota's Elfyn Evans and Oliver Solberg managed recoveries after Friday setbacks. Solberg, who excelled in Sunday's stages, remains confident of a strong finish in the championship race.