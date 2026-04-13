Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Political Return: A High-Stakes Battle in Berhampore

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a prominent Congress figure and a five-time Member of Parliament from Bahrampur, is set to make his return to state politics after a significant gap of over two decades. This move comes after a major upset in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he lost to Trinamool Congress's cricketer-turned-politician Yusuf Pathan by more than 85,022 votes.

Following his defeat, Chowdhury stepped down as the West Bengal Congress President, taking responsibility for the party's underperformance in the state. Now, as he sets his sights on the Berhampore Assembly Constituency, he faces a formidable challenge from the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Subrata Maitra and Trinamool Congress's Naru Gopal Mukherjee.

Berhampore, a historically significant town established in 1757 post the Battle of Plassey, is crucial in the political chessboard of West Bengal. With a nail-biting triangular contest anticipated, the assembly elections are gaining momentum, with demographics and strategic campaigning playing pivotal roles in determining the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)