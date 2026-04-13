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Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Political Return: A High-Stakes Battle in Berhampore

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, after a significant defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, returns to reclaim his influence in Berhampore against BJP's Subrata Maitra and TMC's Naru Gopal Mukherjee. As political parties intensify efforts, the assembly seat becomes crucial for the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:01 IST
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Political Return: A High-Stakes Battle in Berhampore
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury campaigning (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a prominent Congress figure and a five-time Member of Parliament from Bahrampur, is set to make his return to state politics after a significant gap of over two decades. This move comes after a major upset in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he lost to Trinamool Congress's cricketer-turned-politician Yusuf Pathan by more than 85,022 votes.

Following his defeat, Chowdhury stepped down as the West Bengal Congress President, taking responsibility for the party's underperformance in the state. Now, as he sets his sights on the Berhampore Assembly Constituency, he faces a formidable challenge from the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Subrata Maitra and Trinamool Congress's Naru Gopal Mukherjee.

Berhampore, a historically significant town established in 1757 post the Battle of Plassey, is crucial in the political chessboard of West Bengal. With a nail-biting triangular contest anticipated, the assembly elections are gaining momentum, with demographics and strategic campaigning playing pivotal roles in determining the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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