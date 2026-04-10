Appreciate fair, transparent insolvency process by Jaiprakash Associates CoC, resolution professional: Jaiprakash Gaur.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:13 IST
Appreciate fair, transparent insolvency process by Jaiprakash Associates CoC, resolution professional: Jaiprakash Gaur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
David Woodcock Returns as SEC's New Enforcement Director
David Woodcock Returns as SEC's Enforcement Director Amid Crucial Restructuring
BWF Trials Synthetic Shuttlecocks Amid Feather Shortage
SEC Recruits Former Official David Woodcock Amid Leadership Shake-Up
SEC's New Enforcement Director: David Woodcock Takes the Helm