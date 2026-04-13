Left Menu

Tragic Fire at Tamil Nadu Ice Cream Shop Claims Lives

A devastating fire at Mahaveer Ice Cream shop in Arcot, Tamil Nadu, resulted in the deaths of a couple from Rajasthan. The victims were quickly rescued but succumbed to their injuries. Authorities are investigating the cause, with further details pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:00 IST
Tragic Fire at Tamil Nadu Ice Cream Shop Claims Lives
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic blaze at Mahaveer Ice Cream shop in Arcot, Tamil Nadu, has resulted in the tragic deaths of a Rajasthan couple, officials reported. The victims, identified as Pavan Lal and Sundari, were discovered severely burned at the scene.

Upon breaking out, the fire prompted immediate action from the Arcot Fire and Rescue Services, who swiftly arrived to extinguish the flames and evacuate the trapped individuals. Despite being rushed to the Arcot Government Hospital, where medical teams fought to save them, both succumbed to their injuries.

The Arcot Town Police have commenced an investigation, registering a case to determine the fire's origin. As investigations proceed, the cause remains undetermined, with additional details awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hormuz's Key Role in Gulf's Future: War's Lasting Impact

Hormuz's Key Role in Gulf's Future: War's Lasting Impact

 Global
2
Bank of Japan Warns of Middle East Tensions Impact

Bank of Japan Warns of Middle East Tensions Impact

 Global
3
Supreme Court to Review Biometric Voting Proposal

Supreme Court to Review Biometric Voting Proposal

 India
4
'TMC goons' should stay home on poll day, else they will be sent to jail after May 4: Amit Shah in Mayureshwar.

'TMC goons' should stay home on poll day, else they will be sent to jail aft...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026