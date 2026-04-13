Tragic Fire at Tamil Nadu Ice Cream Shop Claims Lives
A devastating fire at Mahaveer Ice Cream shop in Arcot, Tamil Nadu, resulted in the deaths of a couple from Rajasthan. The victims were quickly rescued but succumbed to their injuries. Authorities are investigating the cause, with further details pending.
- Country:
- India
A catastrophic blaze at Mahaveer Ice Cream shop in Arcot, Tamil Nadu, has resulted in the tragic deaths of a Rajasthan couple, officials reported. The victims, identified as Pavan Lal and Sundari, were discovered severely burned at the scene.
Upon breaking out, the fire prompted immediate action from the Arcot Fire and Rescue Services, who swiftly arrived to extinguish the flames and evacuate the trapped individuals. Despite being rushed to the Arcot Government Hospital, where medical teams fought to save them, both succumbed to their injuries.
The Arcot Town Police have commenced an investigation, registering a case to determine the fire's origin. As investigations proceed, the cause remains undetermined, with additional details awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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