Tragic Incident: ASI's Death Sparks Controversy in Telangana

A 58-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) lost his life after being struck by a police vehicle in Telangana's Sangareddy district on Monday night. The tragic incident occurred as the officer, along with a colleague and a driver, was conducting routine patrol duties.

Witnesses and family members of the deceased allege that the driver, who is a home guard, deliberately ran over the ASI. The police, however, have not confirmed this accusation, stating that an investigation is currently underway to establish the facts.

After the collision, the injured ASI was rushed to a nearby hospital by the driver and constable, where medical professionals later declared him dead. The home guard responsible for operating the vehicle is now on the run, and authorities have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(With inputs from agencies.)