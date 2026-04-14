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Tragic Incident Unfolds in Mizoram: Fire-related Asphyxiation Claims Young Life

In Mizoram's Kolasib district, a 14-year-old girl's body was found at her home, while her mother and brother were discovered unconscious, seemingly from smoke asphyxiation. Lalremsangi failed to appear at her eatery, prompting locals to investigate and ultimately uncover the tragic scene. Authorities are conducting further investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:24 IST
Tragic Incident Unfolds in Mizoram: Fire-related Asphyxiation Claims Young Life
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  • India

A heartbreaking incident has emerged from Mizoram's Kolasib district, where the body of a 14-year-old girl was found in her home while her mother and brother were discovered unconscious.

The trio reportedly suffered from asphyxiation, believed to be caused by smoke from a fire lit in their room, according to police investigations.

Lalremsangi, 35, who operates a roadside eatery, failed to show up for work, prompting locals to visit her residence where they found the family. Investigations continue as the community mourns this unexpected tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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