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Vijay's Political Debut: The Wave that Could Reshape Tamil Nadu

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay is making a notable entry into politics, raising interest in Tamil Nadu as he contests against seasoned politicians. With a strong following and upcoming election manifesto, TVK is emerging as a significant force ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:10 IST
Vijay's Political Debut: The Wave that Could Reshape Tamil Nadu
TVK General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is gaining momentum across Tamil Nadu's 234 assembly constituencies, as claimed by Aadhav Arjuna, General Secretary of Election Campaign Management. Arjuna asserted that a political wave supporting TVK leader Vijay is coursing through the state, signaling a noteworthy shift in the political landscape. The party's eagerly awaited election manifesto for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls is slated for release soon. Highlighting a particular discontent, there appears to be a mounting public uprising against Minister Nehru's family in Tiruchirappalli, Arjuna added.

On Sunday, TVK chief and actor Vijay made headlines by campaigning through the Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East constituencies. His rally in Kanniyakumari saw him on a bicycle, attracting considerable attention from gathering supporters. As he departed from his Neelankarai residence in Chennai, Vijay greeted the assembled party cadres with a wave, energizing the crowd which chanted his title, "Thalapathy".

Adding intrigue to the electoral scene, Vijay's entrance into politics has heightened interest as he takes on well-established politicians in Perambur, including DMK's RD Shekar. Vijay's appeal, often compared to that of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, draws large crowds, notably in a region where Shekar previously achieved a landslide victory. Despite being new to the election ring, Vijay's cinematic background rooted in themes of justice creates anticipation for his political journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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