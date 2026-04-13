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Hot Steam Leak at Koradi Thermal Power Station: Eight Injured

Eight workers were injured in a hot steam leak at Koradi Thermal Power Station, Maharashtra, during maintenance work. The incident was reported at 10:20 AM when steam escaped from a 'peephole' in the boiler. Emergency teams quickly contained the situation, and an internal audit has been launched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:13 IST
Hot Steam Leak at Koradi Thermal Power Station: Eight Injured
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In Nagpur district, Maharashtra, a sudden hot steam leak at the Koradi Thermal Power Station injured eight workers on Monday. The incident occurred during maintenance work around 10:20 AM, according to a statement from MahaGenco.

Reportedly, steam escaped through a 'peephole' while workers were clearing clinker residues from a floor 13 meters high. The leak injured four employees from Mahanirmiti, a state electricity company, and four contract workers. Immediate medical aid was provided, with three individuals discharged, while four remain under treatment.

The Safety Department initiated an internal audit to investigate the cause, which initially pointed to no safety rule violations. MahaGenco has pledged full coverage of medical expenses for the injured. Emergency teams were quick to respond, stabilizing the situation rapidly.

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