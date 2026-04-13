Political Shift in Bihar: Nitish Kumar's Transition Sparks Controversy
Bihar's political scene is witnessing a significant shift as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is speculated to step down after a crucial Cabinet meeting on April 14. Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav accuses JD(U) of becoming a BJP cell, amidst Kumar's move to the Rajya Sabha.
- Country:
- India
Bihar's political landscape is undergoing dramatic changes as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gears up to preside over a pivotal Cabinet meeting on April 14. This meeting is speculated to result in Kumar stepping down, paving the way for a potential new leadership as early as April 15.
In a heated critique, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar's Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, accused the Janata Dal (United) of transforming into a branch of the BJP. He lamented Kumar's transition to the Rajya Sabha, saying it was a forced and disheartening move.
Despite uncertainties around his political future, Kumar's longstanding influence continues. Janata Dal (United) Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha affirmed that even outside the Chief Minister role, Kumar remains dedicated to Bihar's development and his policies will guide the new government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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