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TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Takes on BJP's 'Detention and Deprivation' Policies at Rallies

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP of promoting 'detention and deprivation', urging voters to reject fear and vote for 'security and welfare'. He criticized BJP's policies, including the Special Intensive Revision exercise and the NRC, as discriminatory against marginalized communities. Banerjee emphasized regional pride, cultural respect, and promised welfare schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:02 IST
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Takes on BJP's 'Detention and Deprivation' Policies at Rallies
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Abhishek Banerjee, a prominent leader of the Trinamool Congress, launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party's policies during multiple rallies on Monday. He asserted that the BJP's approach promotes 'detention and deprivation', urging voters to opt for security and welfare promised by his party.

Speaking at election rallies in various districts, Banerjee criticized measures like the Special Intensive Revision exercise and the National Register of Citizens for disproportionately affecting marginalized communities. He called upon the electorate to respond through the ballot box, emphasizing that the TMC stands for 'no tension' and inclusive governance.

Banerjee also accused BJP leaders of cultural insensitivity and disrespect towards Bengali traditions and icons, citing instances of mispronunciation of historical figures. He further claimed that BJP was trying to impose a uniform civil code, which TMC vehemently opposes, promising continued welfare initiatives and protection of civic rights under his party's rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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