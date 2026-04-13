UN Initiative Aims to Safeguard Fertilizer Shipments in Hormuz

In a bid to stabilize beleaguered global supply chains, the United Nations is spearheading an initiative to ensure safe passage for fertilizer shipments through the contentious Strait of Hormuz. The move comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, exacerbated by U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran that have spilled over into Lebanon and the Gulf region, causing severe disruptions.

As the U.S. military plans a blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iran, discussions continue in New York on crafting a mechanism to maintain crucial shipments. These disruptions have already caused farmers in Latin America and Africa to face potential agricultural setbacks due to fertilizer shortages, sources say.

The U.N.'s plan proposes a system to facilitate the safe transit of vessels carrying essential fertilizers, aiming to stave off potential humanitarian crises in Asia and Africa. This concerted effort, led by UNOPS Executive Director Jorge Moreira da Silva, is seen as a critical step in averting further global food security threats, according to U.N. communications director Juliette Touma.

(With inputs from agencies.)