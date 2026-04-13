Farmers Urged to Harness Tech and Alternative Resources for Prosperity

At the conclusion of the Unnat Krishi Mahotsav in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari called on farmers to expand their roles beyond traditional farming. The goal: to become energy and hydrogen producers, reducing India's import reliance and augmenting rural incomes.

Gadkari cited agricultural residues, biomass, ethanol, compressed natural gas, and hydrogen as new income avenues. He stressed the importance of transforming knowledge into wealth by leveraging technology, including AI, drones, and satellite systems, to reduce costs and increase agricultural productivity.

Highlighting water conservation strategies, Gadkari advocated for better strategies to manage water resources. Emphasis was also placed on enhancing post-harvest systems and embracing the blue economy. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan committed to a farm-to-market strategy, underscoring the continuous transformation of agricultural practices.