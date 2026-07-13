Ukrainian Prime Minister Svyrydenko Resigns: A Governmental Shift Looms
Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has officially resigned, with the announcement confirmed by the parliament's speaker. The matter will be considered imminently by parliament, potentially leading to the formation of a new government as soon as Tuesday.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has taken a significant step by submitting her resignation to the nation's parliament.
This announcement was made by Ruslan Stefanchuk, the speaker of the chamber, via a message on social media platform X, stating that the issue will be addressed in the near future.
The legislative process to potentially establish a new government could commence as early as Tuesday, according to reports.