Ukrainian lawmakers brace for changes as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's surprise decision to sack Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko unfolds. The move, intended to refresh government leadership amid war, invites debate about the cohesion and stability at the helm of Ukraine.

Speculation abounds regarding Svyrydenko's successor, with chief contenders including state oil and gas firm Naftogaz's Serhiy Koretskyi, Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. As Ukraine grapples with external threats, strengthening the defense sector and ensuring energy security stand paramount.

Political commentators, however, express qualms about the potential implications for governmental reforms at a critical juncture. Observers note Zelenskiy's reshuffle strategy, devoid of electoral checks under martial law, remains a contentious mechanism for asserting leadership during wartime.