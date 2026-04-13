JAKSON Group Expands Portfolio with New Energy Solutions

JAKSON Group has reported a notable 13% rise in its FY26 revenue, reaching Rs 9,000 crore, bolstered by its Distributed Energy Business, which alone contributed Rs 2,300 crore. The news comes amid the company's significant expansion of its energy solutions portfolio with five innovative products.

The company's expanded offerings include JAKSON Genset Xtra, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Solar Kits, Mobile Light Towers (MLT), and Electric Three-Wheelers, reflecting its strategy to build a sustainable and integrated energy ecosystem. This initiative aligns with the dynamic requirements of Indian and global customers.

Founded in 1947, JAKSON Group has transitioned from primarily manufacturing diesel generators to a multi-dimensional provider of energy and infrastructure solutions. With six manufacturing units, more than 30 sales offices, and a dozen international offices, JAKSON continues to cement its presence in local and international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)