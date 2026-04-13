Left Menu

JAKSON Group Expands Portfolio with New Energy Solutions

JAKSON Group reported a 13% revenue increase to Rs 9,000 crore for FY26, driven by its Distributed Energy Business. The company announced a significant expansion of its energy solutions offerings, including new products such as JAKSON Genset Xtra and Electric Three-Wheelers, highlighting its commitment to an integrated energy ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:38 IST
JAKSON Group Expands Portfolio with New Energy Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JAKSON Group has reported a notable 13% rise in its FY26 revenue, reaching Rs 9,000 crore, bolstered by its Distributed Energy Business, which alone contributed Rs 2,300 crore. The news comes amid the company's significant expansion of its energy solutions portfolio with five innovative products.

The company's expanded offerings include JAKSON Genset Xtra, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Solar Kits, Mobile Light Towers (MLT), and Electric Three-Wheelers, reflecting its strategy to build a sustainable and integrated energy ecosystem. This initiative aligns with the dynamic requirements of Indian and global customers.

Founded in 1947, JAKSON Group has transitioned from primarily manufacturing diesel generators to a multi-dimensional provider of energy and infrastructure solutions. With six manufacturing units, more than 30 sales offices, and a dozen international offices, JAKSON continues to cement its presence in local and international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ED Raids Gurugram Realty Group Over Massive Fraud Allegations

ED Raids Gurugram Realty Group Over Massive Fraud Allegations

 India
2
Manipur's Path to Peace: Government and Security Efforts Bear Fruit

Manipur's Path to Peace: Government and Security Efforts Bear Fruit

 India
3
Wall Street's Optimism Amid an Economic Storm

Wall Street's Optimism Amid an Economic Storm

 Global
4
Arunachal Shines Bright at Khelo India Tribal Games

Arunachal Shines Bright at Khelo India Tribal Games

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026