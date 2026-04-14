Tanker Tests US Blockade in Strait of Hormuz
The Rich Starry, a chemical and oil tanker, initially attempted to exit the Strait of Hormuz but turned around amid US blockade measures. The tanker later transited the waterway, raising questions about its cargo and destination. The US blockade targets vessels linked to Iran's ports.
- Country:
- Egypt
On Monday, a chemical and oil tanker named the Rich Starry attempted to exit the Strait of Hormuz but was forced to turn around. The vessel resumed its transit through the waterway early Tuesday, marking one of the initial challenges to the US blockade in the region.
Lloyd's List, with data from Vortexa, reported the tanker had been idling off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. The US military clarified that the blockade specifically targets ships traveling to or from Iranian ports, leaving questions about whether the Rich Starry was involved with Iranian oil or ports.
Despite inquiries, US Central Command has not yet provided further information regarding the Rich Starry or its cargo. This situation develops amidst increasing geopolitical tensions focused on maritime security in the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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