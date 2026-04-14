Rosatom's Persuasive Push: Paks-2 Nuclear Project in Hungary
Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear corporation, is prepared to present the advantages of proceeding with the Paks-2 nuclear power plant to Hungary's new government. The project, a significant 12.5 billion euro expansion, was assigned to Rosatom without competition, highlighting both economic and strategic interests.
- Country:
- Russia
Rosatom, Russia's state-owned nuclear corporation, has expressed its willingness to convince Hungary's newly established government of the merits of continuing the Paks-2 nuclear power plant project. The plant, located south of Budapest, represents a significant investment in the country's energy infrastructure.
Alexei Likhachev, the head of Rosatom, emphasized the corporation's readiness to demonstrate the efficiency, cost justification, and overall feasibility of the Paks-2 project. This project, worth 12.5 billion euros, marks an expansion of Hungary's sole nuclear power plant.
Despite awarding the contract to Rosatom without a competitive tender, the corporation is set to prove the project's value, aligning with both economic interests and Hungary's energy security strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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