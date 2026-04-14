Strategic Opportunities Unveiled: The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project
The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh is a strategic initiative targeting national security, ecosystem protection, flood control, and economic growth. Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced significant investments for infrastructure and community development, urging further support from local communities for the project's pre-feasibility study.
- Country:
- India
In a pivotal announcement, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the strategic importance of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), which promises to bolster national security and foster economic growth. Speaking at a public gathering in Siang district, Khandu revealed that 70 percent of villagers have already agreed to engage in a pre-feasibility study for the project, encouraging more communities to show support.
Khandu elaborated on SUMP's potential benefits, including safeguarding the Siang River ecosystem, improving flood control, ensuring water regulation, and providing economic and infrastructure development. He reassured that the study isn't a green light for construction yet, as public hearings and exhaustive community consultations will shape final decisions.
Highlighting growth prospects, Khandu disclosed a proposed investment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, aimed at creating jobs, advancing agriculture, and offering compensation for affected landowners. Launching various infrastructure projects, Khandu laid foundation stones for government accommodations, educational facilities, and road improvements, while inaugurating key facilities like an Industrial Training Institute, a hospital road, and a stadium in the district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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