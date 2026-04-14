IMF: UK's Inflation Likely Stable Despite Energy Price Surge

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reports no current evidence of a wage-price spiral in the UK, anticipating only a minor uptick in core inflation driven by energy price increases, according to IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas.

Gourinchas highlighted that core UK inflation is now projected at around 2.7% for 2026, a rise from the 2.2% predicted earlier in January, despite the UK's significant reliance on gas imports.

"The UK economy still presents a negative output gap, offering considerable slack that is moderating certain wage pressures," Gourinchas stated at a news conference. "We must observe closely how the rise in energy prices, particularly affecting consumers, will influence economic dynamics," he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)