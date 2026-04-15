Wall Street Soars Amid U.S.-Iran Peace Talk Prospects

In a promising turn of events, Wall Street indexes surged on Tuesday, driven by the potential for renewed peace talks between the United States and Iran. This anticipation led to a decline in both oil prices and the value of the U.S. dollar, signaling market optimism.

The S&P 500 rose by 1.17%, nearing a record high, while the Dow Jones and Nasdaq Composite also saw gains. Financial sector performance added to this momentum, with firms like BlackRock and Citigroup reporting strong earnings, despite some losses.

Inflation concerns persist as U.S. Treasury yields dip slightly, but the expectation of peace talks has provided a market boost. Meanwhile, oil prices declined as investors hope for a resolution to ease tensions over vital shipping routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)